LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football fans have noticed the high and low waves for KU football.

Jayhawk Radio Network analyst David Lawrence played at KU from 1979-81. He’s seen a lot of coaches come and go, and a lot of games.

“I literally lost my hair from worry about Kansas football,” Lawrence said. “For over a decade, we didn’t win much and that was tough on guys.”

Lawrence is happy to see his alma mater with an emphatic head coach and athletic director.

“The story starts with Travis Goff,” he said. “He not only went out and made the No. 1 hire in college football, but he allowed him the resources for him to be successful. Coach Leipold, he simply provides the perfect environment for instruction, to get better, learning.”>

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.