LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second-straight year, Kansas football has started the year 2-0.

Derek Johnson with Rock Chalk Sports Talk radio has had a front seat to the victories. He joined K-Nation in-studio to talk about what he’s seen from the Jayhawks so far.

Kansas plays at Nevada in week three, a game KU is heavily favored to win. Johnson wants to make sure the team handles business against the Wolfpack.

“This game, for me, is more about the mental side of it,” Johnson said. “Can you get up for a game after you looked so good against Illinois, you’re on the road, late game, central time, in a little bit of altitude up in Reno. Can you get up for the game mentally?”

Not all wins are the same, so K-Nation host Glenn Kinley asked Johnson how he would grade the Jayhawks’ performance in week two.

“I’m going to go B+, A-,” Johnson said. “Why can’t Kansas at least be a contender? Texas, Kansas State, those two schools clearly have showed they’re probably above the rest, Oklahoma looks really good…Can [KU] at least be a contender, win eight or nine games, I don’t think that’s out of the park.”

The full interview with Johnson on K-Nation can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.