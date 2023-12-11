LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Five-star freshman S’Mya Nichols is the highest-rated recruit ever for Kansas women’s basketball.

She’s living up to expectations so far.

Through nine games, Nichols leads the Jayhawks in scoring average (14.6 points per game) and three-point shooting percentage (44.4 percent). She’s not only the top scorer, but she’s doing it on a team that starts three super-seniors and a true senior.

In a one-on-one interview with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt, she admitted that she was nervous to come into a situation with a bunch of experienced veterans. However, the seniors made sure the freshman came in ready to play.

“They were so welcoming,” Nichols said of her upperclassmen teammates. “They’re the type that loves to see other people succeed. Playing with them is honestly a blessing, because they want to see someone do good.”

An Overland Park native, Nichols has been getting recruited by head coach Brandon Schneider and staff since eighth grade. With the talent to go anywhere, Reinhardt asked why Nichols chose to stay home.

“It’s the way [Coach Brandon] recruited me,” Nichols said. “They weren’t…annoying… Other places just wanted to talk, talk, talk, 24/7. It’s on their time, it’s not on my time…[Kansas] never did that.”

