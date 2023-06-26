TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jerome Tang burst onto the scene in his first year leading K-State men’s basketball, but now expectations are high going into year two.

GoPowercat’s Ryan Gilbert came into the K-Nation studio on Sunday to talk about the outlook for the Wildcats in 2023-24.

Much like the 2022-23 season, K-State has been taking its time filling out the roster, something Wildcat fans have expressed concern about.

“If there’s one thing we learned from that, hey, we need to give Jerome Tang our trust,” Gilbert said. “It took a while for Keyontae Johnson to commit [last year]…if there’s one thing Jerome Tang earned, it’s our trust and patience.”

When it come to the players already on the team, Gilbert is high on guard Cam Carter taking a big jump from last season.

“To being a role player to being a star, would be Cam Carter,” Gilbert said. “He was a glue guy, an anchor on the roster, so to speak. “

Gilbert also think forward Nae’Qwon Tomlin should reach a higher level.

“If [Tomlin] wants to get to the NBA, make those jumps, he’s going to have to fine-tune his game. He’s got the pieces there, it’s just got to come together,” Gilbert said.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT at 10:30.