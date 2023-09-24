LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second-straight year, Kansas football starts the year 4-0.

Henry Greenstein with the Lawrence Journal-World joined the K-Nation studio to talk about his experience in his first year on the KU football beat.

He says you wouldn’t be able to tell the struggles Kansas has gone through the past 14 years if you watched Saturday’s matchup.

“Not all 60 minutes, but periodically there were flashes of greatness,” Greenstein said.

There were a lot of fun moments from the defensive performance, but Greenstein says to take the havoc plays with a grain of salt.

“Two defensive touchdowns, you don’t come by that every day,” Greenstein said. “On the other hand, they did have some trouble stopping the tight end over the middle early, had some trouble with some deep shots. Certainly there will be some film for [defensive coordinator] Brian Borland and company to look at.”

The full interview with Greenstein on K-Nation can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.