MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With all the star-power on K-State women’s basketball, some key players often aren’t in the spotlight as much.

Junior guard Jaelyn Glenn does much of her work behind the scenes. She’s a part of a 2020 class that includes three-year starters Serena Sundell and twin sister Brylee Glenn.

Though not a big scorer, Jaelyn leads the team in minutes this season while she regularly takes on the task of defending the other teams’ top scorer. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt sat down with her to talk about why she takes pride in her defense.

“I think I take pride in my defense,” Jaelyn said. “I think it’s like the biggest way that I can help my team…Just making my presence known to the other team is like my biggest goal.”

Jaelyn has plenty of fans, but her biggest fan may be her father. He’s outspoken online about how hard his daughters play, and Jaelyn says he’s done so since a young age.

“Just a very passionate father, of course, very passionate about his kids,” Jaelyn said. “Just from a young age, he’s had a huge impact on getting me and my sister to training, putting in the time, money, effort, everything like that.”

The full interview with Jaelyn Glenn can be watched above.

