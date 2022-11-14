MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State’s defense has been stellar on multiple occasions this fall.

The Wildcats have kept four teams from scoring touchdowns, including three Big 12 opponents. Perhaps most impressive was K-State’s performances against Oklahoma State and Baylor.

OSU, who came to Manhattan ranked ninth in the country, was shutout by the ‘Cats. Baylor, who entered the matchup 5-4 and on a three-game winning streak, scored only three against the Kansas State defense.

K-State shutout both Oklahoma State and South Dakota. They kept Iowa State and Baylor from the end zone. Additionally, Mizzou didn’t score a touchdown on K-State until the final seconds of the game, after calling a late timeout in a 34-point game.

Joe Klanderman, K-State’s defensive coordinator, sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley for a one-on-one interview. He says the secret to the defense’s success is simply finding guys who buy in and work hard.

“You get guys that believe and guys that play really hard and play for each other,” Klanderman said. “They execute what we’re trying to do and good things present themselves.”

The Wildcats are two wins away from locking up an opportunity to play in the Big 12 Championship game. Klanderman says they try to take it one game at a time, but the opportunity to win two more and play in the title game is exciting.

“It’s cool, and I think the guys have earned it,” Klanderman said. “It’s not been an easy journey. But West Virginia is not going to be easy either, so we’ve just got to take them one game at a time.”

The ‘Cats defense is playing very confident right now. Klanderman says that’s because they’ve been healthy lately. When guys are healthy enough to gain solid preparation throughout the week they can play confident on Saturday.

K-State visits West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 19.