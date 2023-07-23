TOPEKA (KSNT) – You can’t have a college program without the college athletes, and the best programs have the best players.

Insider information on which recruits go to which schools come at a premium. K-State Online’s Derek Young is a recruiting insider for K-State football and basketball. He joined Sunday’s K-Nation to talk about what he’s hearing out of Manhattan.

On the football field, Young is anxious to see where a local prospect ends up with an offer from K-State.

“One from the state of Kansas is Michael Boganowski of Junction City,” Young said. “He’s going to visit all three of Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma in the next couple weeks. Maybe we’ll find a conclusion about where he’s going to go to school.”

With K-State football and basketball performing at a high level in 2022-23, better recruiting comes along with it.

“I would say for Kansas State basketball, especially, they’re starting to get into living rooms they otherwise couldn’t a year ago when they were still trying to establish themselves,” Young said. “They’re recruiting against Duke, UConn, who just won a national championship.”

K-State football landed one of its biggest recruits when Maize High School quarterback Avery Johnson decided to make Manhattan home. Despite having Will Howard as the for-sure starting quarterback, it will be difficult to shy away from Johnson, according to Young.

“Avery Johnson, a guy with the speed and playmaking and the athleticism, it might be hard to keep him off the field,” Young said. “Now, he’s not going to play a lot of quarterback, if any, but a guy with that speed and ability to make things happen when the ball is in his hands…you get four games while you can still redshirt, so they might take that into consideration.”

The full interview with more insider information and team breakdowns can be watched above.

