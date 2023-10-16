MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has a coaching staff with tons of energy.

The highest-energy guy in that group might just be Jareem Dowling. Dowling, who came to K-State with Tang ahead of the 2022-23 season, joined K-Nation on Sunday.

As their staff enters year two with the Wildcats, he says it doesn’t feel much different.

“I just think that the people are great,” Dowling said. “The energy is great. It kind of feels like year one again because the love and excitement of this fan base just motivates you every single day.”

The ‘Cats lost some star-power in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, who are both now signed with NBA teams. However, they might have more depth this season, according to Dowling.

“Coach Tang has done an amazing job of assembling another great roster,” he said. “We have more tools and more guys that can do more. That’s been the slogan all summer that Coach says: we have more guys that can do more, so we have more guys that want to do more. We just want them to do what’s best for the team for us to be successful, and with Coach Tang’s leadership, it’s bound to happen.”

K-State’s first regular season game is Monday, Nov. 6 in Las Vegas against USC.

