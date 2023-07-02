TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s always an exciting time for Kansas basketball.

Ryan Rinehart talks KU hoops on KC Sports Network’s where he co-host the Ain’t No Seats Pod. Rinehart joined the K-Nation studio to talk Jayhawks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Rinehart’s podcast has been growing in popularity, enough to have former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham as a guest on the show.

“That was part of the reason we wanted to start this podcast,” Rinehart said. “Years ago, we wanted to see if we could get players like [Graham] to tell, maybe, stories you don’t always hear.”

With some bigger, taller players on the roster, Rinehart is eager to see an older brand of KU basketball.

“I’m very excited. You think back to early Bill Self days, that was everything,” Rinehart said. “It’s been a while since we’ve done that. It’ll be fun to see how that works.”

The Jayhawks will also roll out a veteran squad in 2023-24, with multiple fifth-year players on the team.

“I think if you look back, Bill Self has absolutely succeeded more with experience,” Rinehart said. “I think the experience we have with McCullar playing in Bill’s system, plus you add in some new guys, it could be a really, really good year.”

Rinehart is a Topeka native and Washburn Rural graduate. He attended KU and Washburn University for college.

The full interview with Rinehart can be watched above.

