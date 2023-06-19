TOPEKA (KSNT)- There is a lot to talk about in the world of KU sports right now.

The men’s basketball team has one of, if not the, most loaded roster in college hoops. The football team is on the rise after its best season in several years.

Shreyas Laddha, a KU beat writer with the KC Star, joined the K-Nation team in-studio on Sunday to talk about all that and more.

Laddha agrees with most Jayhawks fans in the sense that he see’s KU’s new basketball roster as an elite one. He says they’ll have more depth this season than last.

“This team has got a nice mix of young and old,” he said. “You could have eight [or] nine contributing players that you could count on, something that they didn’t have last year.”

He’s been impressed by a few of the KU freshmen, including Elmarko Jackson.

In terms of football, recruitment is red hot for the ‘Hawks right now. Laddha thinks KU’s incoming freshmen class has some players who can make instant impacts, and the 2024 class is perhaps even more notable.

“I’m excited to see who will make that impact,” he said.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT at 10:30. Click here to watch Sunday’s full episode. Click here for more K-Nation content.