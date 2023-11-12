LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU volleyball’s Camryn Turner is becoming known for her elite passing ability with the Jayhawks.

The KU setter leads the Big 12 in assists per set.

“The seasons been really fun,” Turner said. “I think we started off knowing that we had lots of potential and we’ve kind of been executing on that.”

Turner sat down with 27 News reporter Caroline Soro for a one-on-one interview which aired in Sunday’s K-Nation.

She says having a coach like Ray Bechard, who is in his 26th season leading KU volleyball, is immensely valuable.

“He has dealt with so much and knows what’s going to come even when [the players] don’t know what’s going to come,” she said. “He just is so prepared and so knowledgeable so he makes the calming presence.”

Three years removed from here time at Seaman High School, Turner did still notice the Vikings recent state championship on the court.

“The seniors [on this year’s Seaman team] were my little freshman babies so it’s insane to see how far they’ve come and I’m so proud of them.”

KU volleyball is 19-5 on the season and 10-4 in Big 12 play.