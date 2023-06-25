LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s one-two punch with Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw is back for the 2023 season.

Hishaw dislocated his hip during the fifth game of the 2022 season and missed the rest of it. Now, he’s feeling like himself again.

“[I’m preparing] the same way we prepare every year, but I’m trying to stay more intentional on the little things, the little muscles,” Hishaw said. “Everybody can squat, bench, but it’s the eccentric stuff that you have to do to make sure your muscles maintain.”

Hishaw also talks about his integration into the passing game, what he likes to see on the field and more.

“Even in the meetings, we’re learning receiver routes,” Hishaw said. “They’re not just trying to make us running backs. That’s not just here. That’s at the next level, too.”

