LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Holly Kersgieter is known for her skills on the court, but her t-shirt collection deserves a trophy, too.

“I’m not the most fashionable on the team, but I am known for having the coolest t-shirts,” Kersgieter said.

Her collection includes shirts from her favorite musical artists, TV shows and, of course, basketball players.

“I’m a Thunder fan, so of course, we have Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander],” Kersgieter said. “…I waved at him one time at a Thunder game and we had a moment. So, after that I bought a shirt because we really connected.”

It also includes impulse purchases, shirts that represent her personality and multiple WNIT championship shirts.

K-Nation airs every Sunday at 10:30 on KSNT.