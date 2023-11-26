MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football had a tough go in its final home game of the 2023 season.

Manhattan Mercury sports editor Tim Everson braved the cold in the Wildcats’ loss to Iowa State. He joined the K-Nation studio to talk about what went wrong for the home team.

Everson kept it blunt, saying the defense didn’t do its job against the Cyclones.

“Just tackling,” Everson said. “Coach Klieman said after the game that footing was difficult, but it was difficult for everyone. It was one of the worst defensive games I’ve seen K-State play in quite some time.”

K-State senior quarterback Will Howard may have played his last game in Manhattan. Everson was asked if he thinks if Howard will suit up for the purple again.

“I will be surprised if it’s not,” Everson said. “From the way he handled himself going into the game, how emotional he was after that. Took his time to say goodbye to the fans, he said goodbye to the media, he thanked the media.”

The full interview with Everson can be watched above.

