MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football used the bye week to rest up and get healthy, but that won’t stop us from talking about the Wildcats.

Mason Voth with K-State Online (On3) has been tuned in to the football team all season. He made the trip to the K-Nation studio to share his outlook for the rest of the season.

K-State comes off the bye week with a Friday night matchup against Oklahoma State. The 2-2 Cowboys haven’t been to their standard in 2023 – so Voth thinks the Wildcats can use the game to better their pass defense.

“This is probably a good tune up game with the week off, and also the opponent [the team is] facing, to test these guys in the secondary a little bit,” Voth said.

With the Wildcats looking to repeat as Big 12 champions, K-State has to find a way to get back in the Big 12 championship game. K-State can control its destiny with Texas win, but with no game against Oklahoma in 2023, Voth thinks Wildcat fans should go against the Sooners.

“I do think you’re rooting for an Oklahoma loss,” Voth said. “…since K-State doesn’t play [Oklahoma] this year, they’re not going to be able to control that.”

The full interview with Voth on K-Nation can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.

