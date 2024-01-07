MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State Sports Network’s Matt Walters has been a staple of Wildcat radio calls on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond for years.

Walters stopped by the K-Nation studio to talk about the ‘Cats from his perspective.

With the recent promotion of K-State football offensive line coach Conor Riley to offensive coordinator and the hiring of Matt Wells as the co-offensive coordinator, Walters has a positive outlook on the Wildcats’ offense.

“I think it’s a great mix,” Walters said. “They didn’t phrase it that way, but I think one’s going to be running game coordinator, one’s going to be passing game coordinator. With the minds both Conor and Matt have, there’s going to be some exciting things to come.”

After a 1-0 start in Big 12 play, K-State men’s basketball is starting to find its groove. Walters has high expectations for the Wildcats if the team’s stars can continue to shine.

“I think K-State does have that ability to get into the NCAA tournament, I think the biggest thing for them right now is consistency,” Walters said. “Defending in the Big 12 night-in-and-night-out is a lot different than a Chicago State.”

Walters also took time to talk about the women’s basketball team, who he calls play-by-play for.

The full interview with Walters can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.