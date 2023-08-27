LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas football is hoping to continue its upward trajectory in year three under Lance Leipold.

As the season begins Friday in Lawrence, 247Sports’ Nathan Swaffar joins the K-Nation studio to talk about the Jayhawks’ upcoming year.

The new locker room and stadium renderings are indicative of the promises Lance Leipold has kept to players and recruits, Swaffar said.

“He’s promised the players that, ‘We’re going to win here. We’re going to build a culture,” Swaffar said. “Not only has that started on the field, but he’s got backing from administration.”

The Jayhawks likely won’t get a clear defensive picture in week one, Swaffar added.

“I’m not sure we’ll get a real stepping point on Friday against Missouri State because [it is an] FCS team,” Swaffar said. “But, once we get into week two with Illinois, get that first big test against a Big 10 opponent, we’re going to see if that defense has really taken it to heart.”

The full interview with Swaffar on K-Nation can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.