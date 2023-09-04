MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football dominated SEMO in the opening game of the 2023 season, finishing the game on top 45-0.

Entering his 27th year in the booth as the radio color commentator for Wildcat football, Stan Weber joined K-Nation in-studio to break down what he saw on Saturday.

With the lopsided victory, the offense was spectacular, but Weber says the defense’s performance was even better.

“You always have to be more impressed by the defense,” Weber said. “In college football, if you see a shutout anytime during the year, you know something big has happened.”

K-State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson saw the field for a few possessions in K-State’s victory. Weber seemed certain that he’ll get see playing time throughout the season.

“I think they will get him involved, Avery Johnson is just too good,” Weber said. “His speed is incredible, so anytime he gets into trouble, he needs to run, he has 7-8 yards before you even know what happens.”

The full interview with Weber on K-Nation can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.