TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball’s newest player comes from about 30 miles down the road.

As Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield gets ready for another basketball season, she looks forward to joining the team she grew up rooting for.

“I think that just made it feel so much more like home,” Canfield said.

Current KU players and other recruits helped her get a sense of the Jayhawk culture, and helped her trust head coach Brandon Schneider with her future.

“I think he just has everyone’s best interest in mind,” Canfield said. “I really like his coaching style. He’s just a good guy. He’s a family guy, and I feel comfortable going to him for whatever. I think he’s going to be a great coach and share his knowledge with us.”

