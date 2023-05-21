LAWRENCE (KSNT) – JOhn Vogel, NFL draft analyst for NFL Draft Lounge, has his eyes on a few Jayhawks heading into the 2023 season.

Vogel explains why he’s excited to watch Jalon Daniels again, and why Daniels is an NFL talent.

“First off, he’s very smart,” Vogel said. “You can see he understands the game. He gets it at a high level. He’s shown a lot of improvement over the last couple of years. That’s another thing you want to see in a quarterback; a steady progression.”

Vogel also goes into Lance Leipold’s role and breaks down an incoming transfer he thinks will have a big impact.

