TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson is entering his 22nd season on the call for K-State football and men’s basketball.

Thompson made the trip to the K-Nation studio this week to give his perspective of Wildcat football as the team looks to repeat as Big 12 Champs.

He said that he’s been able to cover a lot of fun groups over two decades, but last year’s team really stood out.

“We’ve had a lot of great teams, but last year was very special,” Thompson said. “When you do what K-State accomplished and win Big 12 football…and the team they beat, the way they did it…It was one of the best college football games I’ve had the pleasure of broadcasting.”

K-State quarterback Will Howard has a newfound swagger as he enters his first season as the day one starter. Thompson thinks Howard has only gotten better.

“In the back-half of the season, I believe he was the best quarterback in the league,” Thompson said. “…[He] has really improved a lot. I think leadership skills is a big deal. I think coach Klieman loves him.”

With the departure of running back Deuce Vaughn and wide receiver Malik Knowles, the Wildcats will need to fill the void of production left behind. Thompson has confidence K-State will figure that out with the pieces it has in place.

“I think you’re going to love TreShaun Ward, the transfer from Florida State, I think you saw enough about DJ Giddens last year to know he’s strong…he got almost 600 yards rushing last year in very limited opportunities.”

The full preview of K-State football with Thompson can be watched above.

