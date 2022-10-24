MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The world of college sports is changing because of two major factors: conference realignment and NIL.

College student-athletes are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness. A group called Wildcat NIL is working to assist K-State student-athletes in navigating this new world of opportunities.

“Over 70% of college student-athletes who receive those full ride scholarships live below the poverty line,” said Wildcat NIL partner Coleman Younger.

So perhaps being a college athlete isn’t all glamorous for some. That’s why Wildcat NIL was started. They want to help the young athletes in Manhattan, Kansas benefit from their influence and name recognition.

“We got a group of former athletes and avid K-State supporters,” former K-State basketball player and Wildcat NIL partner Pierson McAtee said. “[We’re] trying to help student-athletes kind of navigate this new name, image and likeness world we’re in.”

There’s a lot for the athletes to figure out. From paperwork, to NCAA compliance, to taxes and several other obstacles.

“There’s a lot that people are learning through this process because the rules are constantly changing,” McAtee said.

It’s not just about making money. Wildcat NIL also works with local charities to connect them with K-State stars who can make an impact on their organization.

“One of the coolest things we did recently is we had the entire men’s and women’s basketball team go out help with Boys and Girls club,” McAtee said.

Whether you’re for or against NIL doesn’t necessarily matter in the grand scheme of competitive, Power 5, college sports. The NIL era is here. K-State doesn’t have much choice but to get on board if they want to compete.

“This is reality moving forward,” Younger said. “Those universities that are able to offer more opportunities and better opportunities are going to the ones with more productive, and better, athletic teams. It is what it is with that.”

“This is something that we need to be proactive not reactive with,” McAtee said. “We’re helping elevate the brand of K-State Athletics itself, but obviously the brand of all the student-athletes there.”

Dalton Risner, Dean Wade and Skylar Thompson are all among the former K-State stars who have joined the Wildcat NIL team. The NIL group says its goal is to prepare Wildcat student-athletes for whatever their future holds, whether or not that future is in sports.

To learn more about Wildcat NIL or get involved visit CatsNIL.com.

This story aired in the weekly K-State and KU show on 27 News called K-Nation. K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.