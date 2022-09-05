MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State play-by-play broadcaster Wyatt Thomspon joined 27 News in studio Sunday night for K-Nation.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

Thompson talked with the 27 Sports team about a number of things relating to Wildcat football. Thompson discussed K-State’s win over South Dakota, Deuce Vaughn’s Heisman Trophy odds and more.

“First of all I’ll tell you that Collin Klein did a really good job and he had to have a lot of pressure on the weekend with the Ring of Honor and all of the distractions,” Thompson said. “I mentioned Deuce, that’s a no-brainer. Shutout is great. I think the secondary, which was the real key going into this season played really solidly.”

Thompson says Vaughn’s chances at winning the Heisman Trophy hinge on K-State’s team success.

“He could win. What coorelates with that, as a great point, is how good will K-State be this year?” Thompson said. “If they win 10, 11 or 12 games you bet he’s going to be in the mix. Simply stated. No doubt about it.”

Thompson will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on October 24. K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.