ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke at the start of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday.

He says he was hugely impressed with Kansas City after experiencing it for the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament.

In fact, he was impressed enough to seemingly want to keep that tournament in KC.

Yormark said in a media Q&A that the Big 12 is in discussions with local officials in KC to extend their agreement and keep the Big 12 basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

