TOPEKA (KSNT) - Downtown Topeka Inc. held their quarterly "Downtown After Hours" social event at the Brew Bank and Kansas Commercial in downtown Topeka.

"This has been a very interesting year for DTI. We started out the year being a support system for downtown businesses and restaurants. We focused on recovery and making sure the businesses have all the assets they need to get through the pandemic." said Rhianna Friedman, Downtown Topeka Inc. President. "DTI has hosted Downtown After Hours for several years now and this will be the first one of 2021. We have 2 more Downtown After Hours social events scheduled for this year. It's exciting to get people out and mingling again"