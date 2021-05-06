Kansans Fueling Kansas – Casey’s General Store

ANKENY, Iowa (KTMJ) – FOX 43 at 4 took a rest stop with Nathaniel Doddridge, Vice President of Fuels at Casey’s General Store Thursday to talk about how their gas stations across the country are making changes for their customers.

The well-known gas station brand has been around for 52 years and has over 2,200 locations across 16 states in the United States, including 168 in Kansas alone.

Doddridge said that some stores that sells only two products (87 with ethanol and 87 without ethanol). Casey’s have recently built stores that sells up to six products with wanting to offer higher blinds of ethanol to the consumer.