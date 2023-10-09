TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lottery officials confirm another ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Kansas over the weekend.

Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery said in a press release that a ticket for the Powerball worth $1 million was sold in the northeast Kansas area. The winning numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. If you live in the following counties and you bought a Powerball ticket recently, you may hold the $1 million prize:

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Doniphan

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Atchison

Geary

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Jefferson

Leavenworth

Wyandotte

Johnson

Osage

Douglas

Franklin

Miami

Morris

Lyon (northern half)

This news comes as the national Powerball jackpot prize reaches more than $1.5 billion. In late September, another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in south central Kansas. In addition to this new $1 million prize winner, Thone said three other tickets sold also won $50,000 with two in northeast Kansas and one in southeast Kansas.

The last Powerball jackpot reached more than $1 billion in the summer of 2023. The winner of the prize, which ultimately reached an estimated $1.602 billion, recently stepped forward to claim the money in Florida.

Earlier this year, several Kansans won big prizes through the lottery. A Kansan from Johnson County who drew a winning $92 million jackpot ticket in 2022 claimed the winnings in January, 2023.

Think you have a winning lottery ticket? You can submit winning, and non-winning, tickets online by clicking here which allows you to earn points for drawing entries along with chances to win cash and other prizes. To learn more about which states are the best to win the lottery in, click here.

You can check your Powerball numbers by clicking here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.