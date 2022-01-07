Kansans claim $17.1 million in prizes from lottery in December

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A grand total of $17.1 million in prizes were claimed by Kansans in December of 2021 according to the Kansas Lottery.

Players of instant games took away the most cash at $13.9 million with draw game winners earning $2.2 million and $961,239.70 being won by those playing monitor games.

The complete breakdown of the December 2021 winners can be found below:

One $250,000 prize – on the $30, $250,000 Cash ticket.

Five $100,000 prizes —Three on the $20 $100,000 Crossword ticket, one on the $20 200X ticket and one on the $20 Hit the Jackpot ticket.

One $75,000 prize – on the $10 Lady Luck 7 ticket.

Two $50,000 prize – on the $5 Super Red Hot Crossword ticket.

Six $25,000 prizes – One each of the following games: $5 Cash Crop, $5 Casino Cash, $5 50X, $5 Kansas City Chiefs, $5 The Perfect Gift and the $5 Elvis ticket.

Three $20,000 prizes – All won on the $2 Double Bonus Crossword ticket.

Six $10,000 prizes – One on the $20 200X ticket, one on the $20 Hit it Bigger ticket, one on the $20 $100,000 Crossword ticket, one on the $2 The Perfect Gift ticket, one on the $20 Hit the Jackpot ticket and one on the $2 Crater of Coins ticket.

The breakdown for draw and monitor game winners for December 2021 can be found below:

Powerball: $485,556, including two $50,000 prizes.

Mega Millions: $149,538, including one $10,000 prize.

Lotto America: $150,991, including one $4,000 win and four $1,000 prizes.

Super Kansas Cash: $141,929, including five $1,000 prizes.

Lucky for Life: $777,183, including one $25,000 a year for life winner and five $5,000 wins.

Pick 3: $319,020, including 371 winners who each won $500.

2by2: $167,161, including four top prizes of $22,000.

Raffle: The Holiday Millionaire Raffle sold out on December 8. One $30,000 Early Bird winner, which is still unclaimed at this time.

Keno: $564,297, including a $12,695 8 spot winner and a $20,258 8 spot winner, the latter of which is unclaimed at this time.

Racetrax: $396,942.70.

Some prizes remain unclaimed in Kansas including a $1 million Mega Millions prize sole in South Central Kansas on June 1; a $270,000 Super Kansas Cash winner sold on Jan. 3, 2022 in Northeast Kansas, four $50,000 Powerball prizes, two $20,000 Lotto America prizes sold in Northwest Kansas and several Holiday Millionaire Raffle prizes, including the $1 million winner announced on Jan. 5, 2022.