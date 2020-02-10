Northeast Kansan wins over $500,000 in Kansas Lottery

by: Anna Christianson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A lucky Kansas Lottery player purchased the Super Kansas Cash winning ticket Saturday night, worth $528,413.

The winning numbers were 5-7-10-21-22 Super Cash Ball 22. The winner purchased the ticket in the northeast region of Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The region includes Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon Counties.

