JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Jefferson County deputies who responded to a call of an active shooter helped sort out a confusing situation on Thursday.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig who said deputies and members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) responded to an incident at 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of 74th Street and Village Greens Road. Dispatch originally reported this situation as an active shooter call.

Herrig said an investigation into the situation found it to be a “total misunderstanding” between a deer hunter and rabbit hunter. The two hunters were in the same general area on land owned by the Army Corps of Engineers when one of them was frightened by gunshots in the area.

Herrig said the KDWP and deputies spoke to the two hunters before clearing the scene. No one was injured in the incident.