TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking to escape the shopping rush on Black Friday this year, try checking out one of Kansas’ many state parks.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a social media post that every state park in Kansas will have free admission on Friday, Nov. 24 for those wanting to get a more nature-driven experience the day after Thanksgiving. People are also encouraged to use #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark on social media with a selfie taken at one of the state parks for a chance to win a free cabin stay.

Kansas has a total of 28 state parks, with the newest at Lehigh Portland Trails being added to the list earlier this year. To check out a list of which state parks see the most traffic annually, click here.

For more Kansas outdoors, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.