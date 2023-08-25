GARDEN CITY (KSNT) – State wildlife officials are set to meet next month to discuss a variety of issues related to the outdoors during a meeting in Garden City.

Nadia Marji with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a press release that KDWP commissioners will hold their next public meeting at noon on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kan. Zoom options will be open for those who still wish to attend but cannot do so in person. A live video/audio stream will also be available via YouTube.

Marji said the commissioners will discuss the following during the meeting:

Vote on possession limits for amphibians/reptiles

Hear general discussion updates for: Bison conservation in Kansas Harvest reporting methods for migratory birds Deer regulations Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area



Marji said the department secretary will offer an agency and state fiscal status before commissioners move on to workshop items. These include:

Big game permanent regulations , carcass movement regulation

Boating regulations

Non-resident access regulation for waterfowl seasons only

Attendees will be able to give their thoughts on material presented during the meeting. Participants can find login instructions by clicking here or tune into the livestream by clicking here. An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling 1-800-432-0698 while other disability accommodation requests can be made by calling 620-672-0702.

Marji said the next commission meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Community Building in Emporia.