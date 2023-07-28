TOPEKA (KSNT) – State health officials say several Kansas lakes are being impacted by blue-green algae in a recent report.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released an updated list of lakes that contain the presence of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HABs). This toxic water hazard poses many health risks to both humans and animals.
Lakes under warning-level status for blue-green algae include:
- Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County (Elevated July 28)
- Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
- Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
- Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County
- Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County
- South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County
Lakes under watch-level status for blue-green algae include:
- School Street Pond (Rose Hill), Butler County
- Lake Parsons, Neosho County (Added July 28)
- Louisburg City Lake, Miami County (Added July 28)
The following lakes have had their blue-green algae advisories lifted:
- Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County (Lifted July 28)
Lakes can be classified at different levels in Kansas for the presence of blue-green algae: watch, warning and hazard. The KDHE recommends different precautions to those who might come into contact with lakes afflicted by the algae:
- Watch
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
- Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
- Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
- Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
- Clean fish well with clean water and eat fillet portions only.
- Warning
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
- Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
- Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
- Water contact should be avoided.
- Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
- If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
- Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
- Hazard
- Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
- It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone be closed to the public.
- In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.
- When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.
According to the KDHE, toxins emitted by a HAB can cause rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and a headache. If you or a pet comes into contact with the algae, rinse the impacted area clean with fresh water. If you come into contact with a HAB, reach out to the KDHE by filing a report online here. To see last week’s blue-green algae report, click here.