TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildlife officials are getting ready to stock two local lakes with catfish this fall.

Hatchery Manager Daric Schneidewind at Milford Fish Hatchery told KSNT 27 News Osage State Fishing Lake and Lake Shawnee will receive shipments of catfish later this month. This comes after the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released tentative schedules for when lakes and reservoirs across the state can expect to be stocked with catfish this fall.

Schneidewind said Osage State Fishing Lake in will receive its catfish on Tuesday, Oct 10. The stocking is expected to take place mid-to-late morning.

Lake Shawnee’s catfish stocking will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the morning to early afternoon. Two to three trucks will be used to dump the more than 8,000 catfish into the lake.

