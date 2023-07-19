TOPEKA (KSNT) – Think you caught a new state record fish in Kansas? You’ll need to follow a few steps before you start celebrating your catch.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Fisheries Division Assistant Director John Reinke about the process you’ll need to go through to find out if you’ve caught a new state record in Kansas. There are currently 36 state records for Kansas.

Reinke said the first step to figuring out if you’ve caught a new state record is to check up with existing state records which can be found on the KDWP’s website or in the KDWP’s fishing regulations booklet which can be found anywhere fishing licenses are sold. Next, find a certified scale to weigh your catch.

Weighing fish is a tricky part of the process for a few reasons, according to Reinke.

“The fish cannot be frozen to be weighed,” Reinke said. “You can put it on ice, but don’t put it in your freezer.”

Next, Reinke said you should fill out an official Kansas state record fish application. These can be found at KDWP offices across the state and on the KDWP’s website. An empty form is included at the bottom of this article.

Reinke said the form has boxes for the type of fish you caught and its length, girth, weight and more. It also has boxes to fill out regarding the scale you used to weigh your catch such as for the scale number and the last date it was inspected. There doesn’t need to be a KDWP representative present for the weighing of your catch. A color photo of your catch needs to be included as well.

Finally, Reinke said you’ll need to reach out to the KDWP to have a local fisheries biologist verify your catch personally. You’ll need to look up your local fishing district and reach out to the corresponding local fisheries biologist to set up a meeting for the verification to take place. The KDWP fisheries biologist will sign your application form along with any witnesses of the catch and the angler who caught it before it can be submitted.

From there, it takes 30 days for the KDWP to verify the catch as a new state record. Reinke said a more times than not, anglers misidentify what they’ve caught or didn’t weigh the fish using certified scales.

Even if your fish isn’t a record-breaker in Kansas, you can still apply for the Master Angler Award Program. If your catch is at least as large as the lengths displayed on the KDWP’s website, you are entitled to a Master Angler Award certificate. Learn more about the program by clicking here.

Reinke said the current list of state record fish could be expanded in the future as Kansas looks to adopt measures undertaken by its neighboring states. One idea under consideration is to adopt “microfishing” in Kansas; this move would add in fish like minnows to the state records database, potentially adding dozens of new species to the state fishing records program.

Below, you will find a state record fish application and the current list of state records in Kansas.

SpeciesWeight (lbs)Length (inches)TacklePlaceDateCaught by:
Largemouth Bass11.828.5Rod & Reel w/jig & pigPrivate Pit Lake, Cherokee Co. 05/03/08Tyson Hallam, Scammon
Spotted Bass (Kentucky)4.4418.5Fly rod w/medium popperMarion Co. Lake04/16/77Clarence E. McCarter, Wichita
Striped Bass44 44Rod & Reel w/live shadWilson Reservoir05/14/10Paul Bahr, Ellsworth
Smallmouth Bass6.8821.5Rod & Reel w/jerk baitMilford Reservoir04/04/10Frank Evans Jr., Salina
Wiper25 33.5 Rod & Reel w/zara spookPerry Reservoir Outlet08/08/10James M. Moore, Fort Riley
White Bass5.67 20.375Rod & Reel w/roadrunnerRvr. above John Redmond04/11/02Marvin W. Gary, Peculiar, MO
Bass, Warmouth1.1110.5Rod & Reel w/wormsMined Lane WA #704/30/88Vivian A. Bradley, Pittsburg
Walleye13.1629 Rod & Reel w/RapalaWilson Reservoir04/17/96Dustin Ritter, Hoisington
Sauger4.823.75Rod & Reel w/jig & minnowMelvern Reservoir11/29/96Jimmy Barnes, Kansas City
Saugeye9.8128.5Rod & Reel w/lureSebelius Reservoir11/13/98Raymond Wait, Norton
Perch, Yellow1.4613.66Rod & Reel w/minnowFarm Pond, Sherman Co. 02/20/22Tami Sanderson, Goodland
Catfish, Blue102.856.75Rod & Reel w/cut baitMissouri River08/11/12Robert Stanley, Olathe
Catfish, Channel36.538Rod & Reel w/fish entrailsMined Land, WA-Cherokee Co.06/03/03Rick Barnow, Humboldt
Catfish, Flathead12361Rod & Reel w/jig and minnowElk City Reservoir05/14/98Ken Paulie, Caney
Catfish, Bullhead7.3324.5Rod & Reel w/crayfishFarm Pond, Montgomery Co. 05/15/85David A. Tremain, Havana
Crappie, White4.0718Rod & Reel w/minnowPottawatomie State Fishing Lake No. 203/05/23Bobby Parkhurst, Topeka
Crappie, Black4.6322Rod & Reel w/live minnowWoodson State Fishing Lake10/21/57Hazel Fey, Toronto
Sunfish, Green2.3611.5Rod & Reel w/grasshopperFarm Pond09/26/82Fae Vaupel, Russell
Sunfish, Hybrid (Green/Bluegill)2.6513.375Rod & Reel w/#3 MeppsFarm Pond05/17/99Ron Fountain, Paola
Sunfish, Redear1.69 11.75Rod & Reel w/jigFinney Wildlife Area07/04/95Larry Fox, Scott City
Bluegill2.3111Rod & Reel w/wormsFarm Pond, Scott Co. 05/26/62Robert Jefferies, Modoc
Buffalo, Bigmouth62.545.75Rod & Reel w/RattletrapCheney Reservoir06/08/19Trey Patterson, Cheney
Buffalo, Smallmouth64.7545.25BowfishingClinton Reservoir04/27/23Thayne Miller, Topeka
Carp47.140.25Rod & Reel w/cornCarey Park (Hutchinson)06/10/97Phil McAmis, Hutchinson
Drum31.540.125Trotline w/crawfishBlue River, Riley Co. 09/02/08Bill Hull. Blue Rapids
Grass Carp77.7545.75Rod & Reel w/cricketAtchison State Fishing Lake09/30/12Kenneth Mosby Jr., Kansas City, MO
Gar, Spotted7.7533.5Bow & ArrowChetopa Dam05/13/83Charles Harbert, Arma
Gar, Shortnose9.6435.5BowfishingDelaware River above Perry Lake07/01/17Kevin Dishong, Archie, MO
Gar, Longnose31.5 NARod & Reel w/yellow beetlePerry Reservoir Outlet05/21/74Ray Schroeder, Topeka
Shovelnose Sturgeon5.2335.5Trotline w/nightcrawlerLovewell Reservoir07/04/99Edwin P. Hood, Mankato
Goldeye2.25 17.75Rod & Reel w/vibrotailMilford Reservoir06/19/80Mike Augustine, Junction City
Paddlefish14454.25Rod & ReelAtchison Co. Pond05/05/04Clinton Boldridge, Riley
Eel, American4.4435.25Rod & Reel w/green wormKansas River06/23/87Ralph B. Westerman, Manhattan
Trout, Brown4.6221.5Rod & Reel w/berkley fat floating trout wormKanopolis Reservoir Seep Stream03/28/18Walter Sharp, Abilene
Trout, Rainbow15.7228.5Rod & Reel w/berkley gulp cornKill Creek Park Lake02/23/14Josh McCullough, Spring Hill
Pike, Northern24.7544Rod & Reel w/silver spoonCouncil Grove Reservoir08/28/71Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Bowman, Manhattan