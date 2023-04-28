TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas wildlife officials have decided to do away with the fall turkey season starting with 2023 and make reductions to the spring season.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks commissioners met on April 27 to discuss proposed changes to the fall and spring turkey seasons, according to KDWP Small Game Coordinator Kent Fricke. During the meeting, commissioners approved these changes, which include suspending the fall turkey season and making reductions for the spring season:

Spring bag limits in Unit 1 and Unit 2 reduced to one turkey only.

Permits in Unit 4 will no longer be valid in adjacent units.

Nonresident permit quotas are established in each hunting unit.

2024 spring turkey season dates will be the following: Youth/Hunters with disabilities: April 1-16, 2024 Archery: April 8-16, 2024 Firearm: April 17-May 31, 2024



These changes go into effect for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 seasons and do not impact the spring 2023 turkey season, according to Frick.

Frick says this is part of an effort on the part of wildlife officials to help the declining turkey population in Kansas and do away with a hunting season that was receiving little participation among hunters. KSNT 27 News previously spoke with several local hunters and Fricke about the impact these decisions would have for turkey hunting in Kansas.