LINWOOD (KSNT) – A local volunteer group dedicated to taking care of orphaned and injured wildlife says it was pushed to the limit following a powerful storm front that rolled across Kansas earlier this month.

Diane Johnson with Operation Wildlife (OWL) told KSNT 27 News that the organization’s volunteer force was put to the test with a massive influx of animals after a storm blew through Kansas and into Missouri. In total, the organization received 139 animals in a 72-hour time period in the aftermath of the storm, the majority of which were infants or juveniles.

Johnson said animals like songbirds, birds of prey, cottontail rabbits, squirrels and opossums were sent to OWL. Johnson described the situation as “a fast paced all hands on deck situation” but also indicated that OWL is used to seeing similar situations following every major storm.

OWL staff were prepared for the influx of animals and their varying levels of care, but could always use additional help. Johnson said one way people can pitch in is by making financial donations as the care OWL provides for animals in its care is specialized and usually requires finding food that isn’t available in your average grocery store.

To learn more about OWL, you can visit their website by clicking here. You can also reach out to the organization by calling its phone number: 785-542-3625.