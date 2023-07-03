MARYSVILLE (KSNT) — “It may not get better than this.”

That’s what Jared Mason told his son, Carter, after a wild double-fishing catch.

Mason sent his son to bed after having no luck through the day fishing in a nearby creek on Saturday.

He caught a catfish weighing 3 to 4 pounds later that night. Mason decided to leave the fish strung on the water so his son could pull it in the next morning.

However, when they returned, it was about 30 pounds heavier. To their surprise, they discovered a massive 32-pound catfish had swallowed the original fish.

Mason believes the first catfish defensively hooked his fins, preventing the second fish from spitting it out.

“Once he swallowed the fish, the smaller one, catfish have small spines on their fins, and when they’re threatened, those spines stick straight out,” Mason said. “I think those spines got the inside of the larger fish and that’s why we were able to. He wasn’t even hooked in any way, but we were able to pull him out of the water that way.”

Mason says he’s fished at that creek his whole life, yet has never caught anything like that before.