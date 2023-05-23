ALMA (KSNT) – Ever wanted to learn more about what’s swimming around in Kansas’ waterways? These local fish experts could give you the answers you’re looking for.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Dr. Brian Bohnsack, program manager at the Environmental Finance Center with Wichita State University and the man behind “Fish Wizards,” to learn more about the upcoming fish identification tour.

This year, the Fish Wizards are helping to raise money for The Volland Store in Alma by taking people into nearby creeks to learn more about the native fish. The event is timed so that the fish will bear peak spawning colors.

“They’re as pretty as fish in the Carribbean,” Bohnsack said. “They’re small, only a couple inches long, but man they have just amazing colors.”

Bohnsack said participants will accompany the Fish Wizards to the water, where they can expect to find and identify around 20 native species of fish. Many are expected to be varieties of minnows or madtoms. Below is a list of fish that could be spotted in this year’s tour:

Southern redbelly dace

Red shiner

Central stoneroller

Creek chub

Cardinal shiner

Common shiner

Carmine shiner

Topeka shiner

Bluntnose minnow

Suckermouth minnow

White sucker

Golden redhorse

Slender madtom

Stonecat

Yellow bullhead

Bluegill

Green sunfish

Orangespotted sunfish

Longear sunfish

Largermouth bass

Orangethroat darter

Bohnsack said it will be a hands-on experience with participants, getting in the water alongside the Fish Wizards. The fish will be captured in small, clear boxes so that people can get a good look at them before they are released.

The event is set for Saturday and Sunday of June 3 and 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will start at The Volland Store located at 24098 Volland Road in Alma before people are taken to Spring Creek. Entry to the event costs $50 per person. To learn more, go online here.