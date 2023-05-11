TOPEKA (KSNT) – To help kick off the summer, Kansas wildlife officials are marking off a weekend for free fishing in the state.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced via social media that June 3 and 4 are free fishing days for anyone that wants to try catching a fish at one of the state’s many waterbodies. While you won’t be required to have a fishing license for these days, you will need to abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits and equipment requirements.

This event is held annually for Kansans and helps promote outdoor activity. To check out fishing regulations, click here. For places to fish in Kansas, click here.