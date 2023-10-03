WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’ve ever wanted to own your own bison, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is giving you a chance.

The KDWP will hold a public auction will be held at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, roughly six miles north of Canton in McPherson County, on Nov. 1 for surplus bison.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. Bidding and non-bidding parties are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

A combined total of 62 bison will be auctioned this year, including:

10 – Cows

10 – Yearling heifers

12 – 2-year-old bulls

11 – Yearling bulls

9 – Bull calves

10 – Heifer calves

Heifer calves older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis, and certificates issued.

To pre-register for the auction, click here to find the registration form and email it to sarah.navarro@ks.gov.

Buyers must pick up bison on the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager prior to the sale. Animals become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on auction day.

Load-out assistance is available until dusk on the day of the auction. Trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in dark conditions.

Cash and personal checks (if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank) will be accepted.

KDWP reserves the right to reject any or all bids.