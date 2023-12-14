TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas health officials recently found a case of a disease responsible for large and deadly outbreaks among small animals. Should Kansans be worried?

Earlier this month, a case of tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, was identified in a stray cat that was brought to the Junction City Animal Shelter. The cat was euthanized with staff at Kansas State University identifying what the illness was. Both the Geary County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment were notified.

Tularemia is a disease that can infect both people and animals, with rabbits and rodents being among the most common recipients of an infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The usual sources of infection come from tick and deer fly bites, contact with infected animals, drinking contaminated water and inhaling particles from the air.

Kansas has seen its fair share of rabbit fever cases, with an average of 21 cases reported per year from 2011 to 2020. The most recorded cases in a single year in that time period came in 2015 with 34 cases.

Those who become infected with tularemia often display a fever of up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and can start displaying symptoms three to five days after exposure, according to the CDC. The most common form of the disease is seen following infection from a deer fly bite or a tick with symptoms like a skin ulcer appearing at the place where the disease entered the body. This can be followed by swelling in the armpit and groin areas.

Tularemia can also cause infections in the eyes and throat if it is introduced to those areas by the host. The most serious form of tularemia results in coughing, chest pain and breathing problems. Other symptoms of the disease include chills, headaches, diarrhea, muscle aches, joint pain and progressive weakness. Some people can develop pneumonia after being infected with tularemia.

The disease can be difficult for doctors to identify as it can be mistaken for other, more common, illnesses, according to the CDC. If you think you’ve been infected with tularemia, tell your healthcare provider if you’ve been exposed to ticks, fly bites or have had contact with sick and dead animals. A blood tests is required to confirm a diagnosis of tularemia. Tularemia is treated with antibiotics and people can be vaccinated for it as well.

