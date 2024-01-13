TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding several classes in the near future to help both new and experienced deer hunters learn something new about their sport.

From learning cooking techniques for venison to finding out how to prepare deer hides, these classes are sure to help fill in the blanks for those trying to improve their knowledge of what to do with a deer once its down. These courses come courtesy of the KDWP’s Education & Outreach branch and will be taking place in several areas across northeast Kansas.

Four classes are currently being offered in Lecompton and Lawrence this month. These include how to butcher a deer, how to cook deer meat, how to prepare deer hide and how to process deer. More information on when and where these classes will be happening can be found below:

Deer butchering clinic When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 Where: 935 S. Iowa St. in Lawrence What: Deer will be harvested at a mentored archery hunt at Clinton Lake and butchered into various cuts like roasts, steaks, backstraps and more. Attendees can expect to get lessons on the proper way to wrap meat, preserve the harvest and learn which tools and equipment is necessary for home processing. You are encouraged to RSVP by messaging Education & Outreach – Kansas Wildlife & Parks on Facebook. More information

Deer cooking class When: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 Where: 255 Zuni Ave. in Lawrence What: A local chef will teach attendees how to properly cook a variety of deer venison cuts with taste tests available. People are advised to meet up at Blue Eagle Hall for this free event. More information

Deer hide prep 101 When: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Where: 255 Zuni Ave. in Lawrence What: Members of local Native American tribes will gather to demonstrate the basic skills and tools necessary to scrape and salt deer hides. More classes similar to this are expected to be announced in the near future. This event is free and open to the public. More information

Deer processing clinic When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 Where: 206 N. 1600th Rd. in Lecompton What: Deer will be harvested at a mentored archery hunt at Clinton Lake and be skinned, quartered and tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. Attendees will learn how to clean deer post-harvest, find out what equipment is needed for the task and have the opportunity to ask KDWP staff questions. This program is free and open to the public. More information



To keep up with more events similar to these being offered by the KDWP’s Education & Outreach branch, check out their Facebook.

