TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coyotes are becoming a more common sight in Kansas communities, but this doesn’t mean you should start worrying too much just yet.

Dara Wilson with Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence is weighing in on the situation. Contrary to what some may think, coyotes could be living closer to your home than you think and have been there for some time.

“Although it may come as a surprise to some, it is not unusual to come across coyotes in urban areas,” Wilson said. “In reality, many coyotes reside in towns, but most of the time they tend to keep to themselves. You may have been living alongside them for years without even realizing it.”

Last year, KSNT 27 News spoke with Matt Peek, a wildlife research biologist with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), about increases in urban coyote sightings. He attributed the arrival of coyotes to easier access to food and habitat resources.

“They’ve [coyotes] adapted and are learning to live in the most urban of areas,” Peek said in 2023. “The green space of some of our cities now harbor not only coyotes but deer and other wild animals as well.”

Wilson said coyotes, along with other predator species like foxes and bobcats, may shift around as the seasons change. As food becomes scarcer in the wild, coyotes seek out easy meals in towns and cities that are not readily available during the winter months. They can become used to the presence of humans quickly as well but tend to avoid close contact.

“Most of the time, vehicles, human presence, loud sounds, or even a small barking dog will scare off a coyote,” Wilson said. “Coyotes do not like to fight for food or work hard for it. They want it to be easy, so most small adult dogs and cats with fast reflexes are generally safe from being carried off.”

If you do happen to come across a coyote that shows no signs of being afraid of you, it is likely due to the animal being injured or sick. Conditions like rabies can also make coyotes less afraid of humans. However, Wilson points out that coyotes with rabies will only bite if they feel provoked or threatened.

“In the event of such an encounter, you can contact the Natural Resource Office in your county through the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for guidance and assistance,” Wilson said. “If you encounter a coyote that appears healthy but is not shy, remember that it is not safe to pet or feed them.”

The real danger from the coyote next door is to your pets. Coyotes have been known to attack pets in certain situations such as when an Oklahoma dog was badly injured by two coyotes earlier this year. In 2023, a Wichita woman lost her dog after a coyote attacked it.

“When it comes to your pet’s safety, rely on common sense,” Wilson said. “If you’re unsure whether your pet can fend off a coyote, make sure you have appropriate fencing in your backyard or keep them on a leash during your walks. Coyotes are intimidated by the size of humans and it is exceptionally rare for one to prey on a pet if their human is alongside.”

Coyotes are not likely to disappear from urban settings in the coming years. If anything, Wilson pointed to the opposite taking place.

“I always thought it was a special treat to witness wildlife in urban areas. It’s important to remember that urbanization is causing the loss of their natural habitat,” Wilson said. “However, some animals, such as coyotes, have adapted and learned to coexist with humans. Not all animals are capable of doing this, but coyotes have proved to be remarkably resilient. So the next time you come across a coyote strolling or relaxing in your neighborhood, take a moment to appreciate their ability to survive in one of the harshest and most unnatural environments for wildlife: city life.”

If you want to learn more about living with coyotes in your neighborhood, you can sign up for an upcoming free class hosted by the Sierra Club’s Kansas Chapter. This will take place over Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. More information on this can be found by clicking here.

