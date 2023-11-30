TOPEKA (KSNT) – With deer firearms season kicking off this week, there are some things hunters should take into account before looking for that prize buck.

From important season dates and legal equipment use to where to hunt and diseases to look out for, below you will find some helpful points to keep in mind this year. This information comes courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) website.

Deer Seasons

Upcoming and active deer seasons in Kansas for 2023 and leading into 2024 can be found below:

Deer extended season – firearms whitetail anterless only Jan. 1, 2024 – Jan. 7, 2024 Units 6, 8, 9, 10 and 17

Deer extended season – firearms whitetail anterless only Jan. 1, 2024 – Jan. 21, 2024 Units 10A, 12, 13, 15 and 19

Deer season – archery Sept. 11, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023 Statewide

Deer season – regular firearm Nov. 29, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023 Statewide

Deer, Smoky Hill – firearm Nov. 29, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023 Smoky Hill

Fort Leavenworth archery deer season extended Jan. 22, 2024 – Jan. 31, 2024 Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth firearm deer season – 4th segment Dec. 2, 2023 – Dec. 3, 2023 Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth firearm deer season – 5th segment Dec. 9, 2023 – Dec. 10, 2023 Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth firearm deer season extended Jan. 1, 2024 – Jan. 21, 2024 Fort Leavenworth

Fort Riley deer archery Sept. 11, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023 Fort Riley

Fort Riley deer firearms – 2nd segment Dec. 16, 2023 – Dec. 23, 2023 Fort Riley

Deer extended season – archery whitetail antlerless only Jan. 22, 2024 – Jan. 31, 2024 DMU 19, 10A (Fort Leavenworth)



Legal equipment/licenses

The KDWP requires all hunters between the ages of 16 and 74 to have a valid hunting license unless they are exempt by Kansas law. The licenses can have varying costs depending on factors like your age or status as a veteran. You can check out prices and how to apply online by clicking here.

The KDWP maintains a list of legal equipment for use in hunting activities. Legal firearms are centerfire rifles and non-fully automatic handguns that use only hard-cast solid lead, soft point, hollow point, tumble-on-impact or other expanding bullets along with any gauge shotgun that uses only slugs. More information about other legal hunting equipment including archery and muzzleloaders can be found by clicking here.

Deer records

Think you found a new state record? The KDWP keeps a top 20 list of whitetail and mule deer records for Kansas. More information on records and how to enter a trophy big game application can be found by clicking here.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)

Also known as ‘Zombie deer disease,’ this is a deadly neurological disease that can spread quickly through deer populations. The disease has also been known to spread through elk and moose populations and is caused by an infectious agent called prions. CWD can lead to significant weight loss, behavioral changes, excessive salivation and death in animals it infects.

Hunters can help prevent the spread of CWD by leaving the bodies of deer showing signs of infection where they lie. Prions gather in a deer’s spinal cord, brain and nervous tissue. By leaving a dead deer infected with CWD behind and avoiding moving it to a new area, you can help stop the spread of the disease.

Some hunting practices, such as baiting and feeding, can lead to local outbreaks of CWD and other diseases by creating unnatural gathering places for deer.

Kansas Hunting Atlas

If you’re looking for walk-in hunting access locations, you can start your search by checking out the latest Kansas Hunting Atlas released in August. It is available for download by clicking here or you can check out a copy below:

For more Kansas outdoors, click here.