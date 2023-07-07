MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State University researchers say the presence of an invasive species responsible for driving millions of native ash trees to the brink of extinction.

K-State said in a release that the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer is now confirmed in several northeast Kansas counties after Ryan Rostok, a member of the Kansas Forest Service (KFS), reported this news to the university. Rostok said these insects are capable of inflicting great damage upon white ash and green ash trees in rural and urban areas where they provide shade and protection for humans and native wildlife.

Emerald Ash Borers were first discovered in Kansas in 2012, according to K-State. They have spread to 30 states and are responsible for the destruction of millions of ash trees across 16 different species. Counties in Kansas where Emerald Ash Borers have been reported include the following:

Atchison

Brown

Doniphan

Douglas

Franklin

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Leavenworth

Miami

Osage

Shawnee

Wyandotte

“I suspect it’s in other areas; we just haven’t found it (outside of the areas identified) yet,” Rastok said. “So we’re asking people – especially outside of those counties where we’ve currently found it – to let us know if they’re seeing dying ash trees. That’s extremely helpful for us to know that so that we can find (EAB) and we can give them information they need in real time to treat their trees.”

The Emerald Ash Borer is a green, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by eating tissues under the bark, according to K-State. Adults emerge in mid to late-May from infestations in trees from the previous year and lay eggs a short time later. The larvae then bore into the tree and feed under the bark, leaving tracks underneath. Small trees can die within one to two years after initial infection while larger trees may live on for three to four years.

“Early in an infestation, trees can tolerate (EAB) for a few years, but when the population is at its peak, trees can be killed much more quickly,” Rastok said.

Rastok said detection of the borers early on can give infected trees a chance at recovering, according to K-State. Things like trunk injection, soil drench and/or bark spray are all solutions to infection. If a tree on your property is infected with Emerald Ash Borers, it is best to seek professional help in removing them.

A report from the National Park Service (NPS) in 2017 said infestations are almost always fatal for trees that become feeding grounds for borers.

“If trees are not treated, they are going to die, plain and simple,” said Rastok.

If you think a tree on your property may be infected with Emerald Ash Borers, you can reach out to the KFS at 785-532-3300 or send an email to Rastok at rrastok@ksu.edu, according to K-State. You can also reach out to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6700 or send an email to kda.ppwc@ks.gov.

You can also help restrict the movement of the Emerald Ash Borer to new areas by not transporting firewood. The wood may contain the presence of Emerald Ash Borers even if the wood appears healthy. Other sources that could potentially be carrying the insects include ash wood products, infested ash plantings and trees, ash wood packing material and ash wood debris and trimmings, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).