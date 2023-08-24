TOPEKA (KSNT) – State wildlife officials have released season dates for big game hunting in Kansas from the end of this year to March, 2024.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released the big game hunting seasons on social media. Big game includes deer, antelope and elk. Season dates can be found below:
- Deer
- Youth and disability: Sept. 2 – 10, 2023
- Early Muzzleloader: Sept. 11 – 24, 2023
- Archery: Sept. 11 – Dec. 31, 2023
- Pre-rut firearm whitetail antlerless: Oct. 7 – 9, 2023
- Firearms: Nov. 29 – Dec. 10, 2023
- 1st extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 7, 2024 (Units 6, 8, 9, 10, 17)
- 2nd extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 14, 2024 (Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, 16)
- 3rd extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 21, 2024 (units 10A, 12, 13, 15, 19)
- Extended archery whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 22 – 31, 2024 (Unit 19 only)
- Antelope
- Archery: Sept. 23 – Oct. 1, 2023
- Muzzleloader: Oct. 2 – 9, 2023
- Firearm: Oct. 6 – 9, 2023
- Elk
- Units 2 and 3
- Muzzleloader: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023
- Archery: Sept. 11 – Dec. 31, 2023
- Firearm: Aug. 1 – 31, 2023; Nov. 29 – Dec. 10, 2023; and Jan. 1 – March 15, 2024
- Unit 2A Fort Riley
- Muzzleloader: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023
- Archery: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023
- Firearm any-elk: Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
- Firearm antlerless-only: 1st segment – Oct. 1 – 31, 2023; 2nd segment – Nov. 1 – 30, 2023; and 3rd segment – Dec. 1 – 31, 2023
For more information on hunting opportunities in Kansas, click here. For information on hunting applications and fees, click here.