TOPEKA (KSNT) – State wildlife officials have released season dates for big game hunting in Kansas from the end of this year to March, 2024.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) released the big game hunting seasons on social media. Big game includes deer, antelope and elk. Season dates can be found below:

Deer Youth and disability: Sept. 2 – 10, 2023 Early Muzzleloader: Sept. 11 – 24, 2023 Archery: Sept. 11 – Dec. 31, 2023 Pre-rut firearm whitetail antlerless: Oct. 7 – 9, 2023 Firearms: Nov. 29 – Dec. 10, 2023 1st extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 7, 2024 (Units 6, 8, 9, 10, 17) 2nd extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 14, 2024 (Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, 16) 3rd extended whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 1 – 21, 2024 (units 10A, 12, 13, 15, 19) Extended archery whitetail antlerless only: Jan. 22 – 31, 2024 (Unit 19 only)

Antelope Archery: Sept. 23 – Oct. 1, 2023 Muzzleloader: Oct. 2 – 9, 2023 Firearm: Oct. 6 – 9, 2023

Elk Units 2 and 3 Muzzleloader: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023 Archery: Sept. 11 – Dec. 31, 2023 Firearm: Aug. 1 – 31, 2023; Nov. 29 – Dec. 10, 2023; and Jan. 1 – March 15, 2024 Unit 2A Fort Riley Muzzleloader: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023 Archery: Sept. 1 – 30, 2023 Firearm any-elk: Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023 Firearm antlerless-only: 1st segment – Oct. 1 – 31, 2023; 2nd segment – Nov. 1 – 30, 2023; and 3rd segment – Dec. 1 – 31, 2023



For more information on hunting opportunities in Kansas, click here. For information on hunting applications and fees, click here.