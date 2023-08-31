TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas wildlife officials say the latest fur harvesting regulations summary and hunting atlas are now available to local hunters.

Nadia Marji with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said in a press release that both the 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting and Furharvesting Regulations Summary and the 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting Atlas are available for free online and in print copies. They can be found on the KDWP’s website or in print editions at nearly all license vendor locations. Hunters can also call 620-672-5911 to request mailed copies.

Marji said the hunting regulations summary includes common rules, methods of take, season dates, bag and possession limits along with a list of game wardens by county. The hunting atlas has maps of all publicly accessible hunting land in Kansas, including Walk-In Hunting Access locations, state and federal public wildlife areas and more. Garmin GPS and Google Earth files will also be available soon for download to make finding places to hunt easier.

Both the atlas and fur harvesting regulations summary can be found below: