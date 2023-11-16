TOPEKA (KSNT) – You can help show off the best Kansas has to offer in breathtaking scenery and wildlife in action by sending in photos to a contest ending next month.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said on a social media post that Kansans have until Dec. 2 to send in their best photos for consideration in the “Wild About Kansas” photography contest. Winners will be featured in the 2024 photography issue of the KDWP’s magazine.

“Have you snapped a great photo of a beautiful sunset over the Kansas prairie? How about a photo capturing a Kansas hunter’s first harvest? Whether you are a professional or novice photographer, we want to see your photos! “ KDWP social media statement excerpt

Photos can be entered for the following categories:

Hunting and fishing

Game species

Non-game species

Landscapes

Outdoor recreation

Contestants will be split by age into two groups: below the age of 18 and above the age of 18. Only three photos may be sent in per person for consideration in the contest with each submission being graded on creativity, composition, subject matter, lighting and overall sharpness.

For more information on the contest, send an email to kdwpt.wildaboutkansas@ks.gov or click here. To enter a photo in the contest, click here.

